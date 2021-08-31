Great Times | MGM ‘Virtual Exhibition’ – Yuan Jai

The pursuit of beauty in life and art is endless. “Awakening”, Special Exhibition of “Art Macao 2021”, on view now in MGM COTAI, features precious works from MGM Chairman’s Collection, see its beauty in our virtual feature.

Artist of the Session: Yuan Jai

Featuring a wide variety of subject matters, the works of Yuan Jai represent the unique combination of both wild imaginations and orderly structures. Her pieces, through a bold contrast of colors, serve as a bridge linking Chinese and Western art forms. Yuan, who has worked at the National Palace Museum in Taiwan and is well-versed in academic theories on traditional Chinese painting, art history and the restoration of royal cultural relics, constantly seeks to innovate while retaining the essence of traditional culture, something that is perfectly aligned with the concept of the ‘Awakening’ exhibition.

One art piece in the collection titled ‘Lion Cub’ infuses traditional crafts such as painted pottery and silk textiles into contemporary aesthetics. This painting reminds people of the courage of lions in a time when the world is coping with the challenges, also is a rallying roar for solidarity through which we will emerge victorious.

More art pieces from Yuan Jai

Visit “Awakening” Special Exhibition now at MGM COTAI to appreciate the spiritual essence of art.