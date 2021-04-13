Greater Bay Area establishes international IT association

Hong Kong, Guangdong and Macau have jointly launched the Greater Bay Area (GBA) International Information Technology Association, holding an inauguration ceremony to celebrate the occasion.

The association aims to boost the information technology (IT) development and application by leveraging the combined advantages of the overall GBA region. It plans to undertake related policy research work, set up communication and cooperation platforms for enterprises to enhance the regional connectivity in the IT sector, and nurture young IT engineers and talents in the region. To push for cross-boundary data and digital renminbi in GBA, the association announced the establishment of the big data and financial technology expert group for discussing related policies, technology research and development and applications, and international cooperation for the GBA. Leung Chun-ying, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, who is also chairman of the association, emphasized cross-boundary data as the top priority for the GBA integrated development.

Regardless of whether it benefits economic and industrial operation, or the livelihood of local people, Leung said that the interconnectivity with the cross-boundary data between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau will play a “decisive role” in the integrated development of GBA cities. MDT/Xinhua