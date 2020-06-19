Greater Bay | Foshan to open SARs youth entrepreneur incubator

Foshan, a city in the Greater Bay Area, is planning to build a youth entrepreneurship incubation base for Hong Kong and Macau residents.

The Foshan government announced the plan on Wednesday, together with an entrepreneurship service platform aimed at serving the incubation base.

The Foshan government hopes to use the platform to help Macau and Hong Kong residents be treated the same Foshan local residents.

According to Mayor of Foshan, the city will deepen the cooperation mechanisms “Hong Kong + Foshan” and “Macau + Foshan,” and will speed up the establishment of the high-end service demonstration zone for Guangdong, Macau and Hong Kong cooperation.

The Foshan government also stated that the city will deepen offshore trade cooperation with Hong Kong, and trade and commercial collaborations between Macau and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Promotion of the Greater Bay Area initiative has been growing since Premier Li Keqiang formally endorsed the plan for a cluster of cities around the Pearl River Delta in 2017. In the past few years, intercity cooperation has been a major policy goal for the two SARs and nine mainland cities involved in the Greater Bay Area project. JZ