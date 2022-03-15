Group admits students emotionally affected over past two years

In the past two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, some students have been emotionally affected, but no obvious escalation has been spotted, Ip Weng Keung, executive director of Bosco Youth Service Network, said.

As a social service organization, the BYSN works with schools to offer a wide range of services, including student counseling and emotional support.

Ip emphasized that the pandemic had several times forced students to stay at home with minimal opportunity for outdoor activities. As a result, students reported emotional concerns, in addition to domestic conflict. He added that the BYSN would offer help where necessary.

Furthermore, on this coming weekend, the BYSN will operate a flag-

selling fundraiser. Proceeds from the event will fund services for students with special education needs and their families. The funds will also help support other services operated by the BYSN.

There will be events at 10 locations, with eight in Macau and two in Taipa. The group also accepts donations by bank transfer.

Between March 19 and 31, the group will host a series of events that will bring together 15 local organizations to conduct fundraisers. AL