Group calls for better planning on children’s playground

The government should better inform residents of the details of planned public playgrounds before they open, a member of the Social Service Advisory Committee has said.

Wong Leong Kuan, a member of the committee and deputy secretary-general of the Women’s General Association of Macau, chose the reopening of the Reservoir Zone A Playground as an opportunity to propose that the government give more thorough previews of its plans.

The social advisor suggests that prior to opening future playgrounds, authorities should release information such as ground plans, traffic flow and capacities in order for users to familiarize themselves with the venues before using the facilities.

In addition, she also suggests the government widen the scope of future facilities, so as to provide appropriate facilities for children of different ages. She added that providing facilities with sufficiently challenging components will help meet the needs of children at various stages of development.

Commenting on recently opened facilities, the social advisor agreed that the government had taken into account suggestions from all walks of life, and has sourced appropriate facilities for various groups of children.

On the other hand, she also urged the government to designate plans for the seven retrieved land plots in Hac-Sa. AL