Group calls for details of general subsidy scheme

A deputy of a local group has called on the government to release details on the proposed general subsidy scheme, with the budget already passed by the parliament.

Ho Hoi Leng, deputy executive director of the Co-building Good Homes Association (Kong Kin Ho Ka Un Association), told local Chinese media Macao Daily News about her recommendation.

July 21, the Amendment Bill of the Annual Budget was passed by the parliament to enable the facilitation of two proposed financial subsidy schemes. The details of one of the two schemes were announced June 19, whereas no details on the other scheme have yet been announced.

Secretary Lei reiterated that the Bill would provide subsidies for the general population, meaning that those outside the working population would also be included. However, so far, he has not released any such details, even when he was grilled by lawmakers who were pressing him for details.

Given the current situation, Ho asked the government to gather comments and suggestions from the community to clarify the details of the second scheme.

Justifying this call, Ho emphasized that the current round of viral infections has heavily impacted all walks of life. Operators of small and medium enterprises are facing tighter cash flows, while their employees are running short of saved income because they have not been able to go to work.

In addition, she said the public has been waiting impatiently for the schemes.

Ho also recommended the implementation of a provisional Covid-19 relief fund to help people on a case-by-case basis. Her suggestion was that the fund could support people who are not included in the first scheme but impacted by the standstill.

Moreover, she reminded the government to use public funds wisely so that when the situation calms down the economy will be able to be reinvigorated.

As for the scheme that came with details, the government has expressed its hopes to start distributing the money in early August.

An extra MOP10 billion will be withdrawn from the city’s fiscal reserves for use in another round of financial subsidies, Secretary Lei announced on July 15.

Last month, not long after this outbreak was first detected, Lei announced a series of financial subsidies worth MOP10 billion.

The subsidy round announced in June focused mainly on entrepreneurs and the working population. Recently, Lei announced that the coverage of these new subsidies will be expanded. The income floor has been scrapped and the ceiling raised to MOP600,000, counted over a two-year period, for those subsidies issued to employees