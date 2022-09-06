Group calls for faster Macau-HQ integration to boost recovery

A local association manager has suggested that the government speed up Macau-Hengqin integration so as to boost economic diversification and recovery.

The deputy executive director of the Collective Wisdom Policy Center, lawmaker Ngan Iek Hang, suggested on behalf of the group’s research team that the pace of integration between Macau and Hengqin should be accelerated, with particular emphasis on border clearance.

He suggested that a unified Covid-19 prevention and control mechanism be constructed, so that even if either city experiences an outbreak in the future, interactions between people from the two places can still occur.

Under this premise, he added, inter-supplementary tourism elements should be considered by the governments of Macau and Guangdong. The two governments could discuss developing a blueprint for short, medium and long term tourism facilities. They could also cooperate in developing major tourism infrastructure. By doing so, he thinks Macau will have new paths to escape its current quandary.

In terms of attracting tourists, the lawmaker suggested the government widen the range of local tourism products, such as organizing festive, religious or seasonal events, which in his opinion will appeal to visitors.

Furthermore, he suggests the government continuously negotiate with its Hong Kong counterparts for border normalization – even with limited capacity – so as to broaden the source of visitors. The government recently issued the green light to passport holders of 41 countries to enter Macau, although quarantine is still mandatory.

Nearly half of locals want cash stimulus

The association recently interviewed 1,331 adult residents in Macau, revealing that 42% of the respondents wanted cash alone for the second MOP10 billion stimulus, while only 9% wanted further top-ups in their consumption subsidy accounts. Nearly 49% of respondents opted for both methods combined.

The government has long announced that it would run a second round of MOP10 billion in economic stimulus. Although funds have been obtained from the parliament, the executive has not yet released any details of its plan.

The survey also uncovered that 82% of respondents had experienced worsened financial conditions in the past year. Traders, those in the gambling and hotel catering industries, and office workers take the top three places for those most affected. Most of those affected are aged between 30 and 40 years.

Respondents were also asked how the second MOP10 billion stimulus should be released. Some 76% wanted a one-off cash handout, 68% a consumption subsidy, 41% childcare subsidy, 40% household utility subsidy, among other options.