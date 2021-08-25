Group calls for investigation on TNR drivers

Local group Macau People Power has handed a letter to the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) requesting an investigation of non-residents working as professional drivers.

According to the group, some job agencies are running social media advertisements in an attempt to hire drivers from outside Macau.

According to Macau law, individuals who drive vehicles for an income must be local residents. Therefore, non-resident workers may not be hired to drive buses, taxis, hotel shuttles and even private limousines.

Cheong Weng Fat, secretary of the group, presented a printout of a digital job advertisement to the press during the letter submission. It was stated on the printout that “a company in Macau is in search of an off-site driver.”

Compiled in Simplified Chinese, the advertisement is expected to target mainland jobseekers.

The company is looking for a male aged between 33 and 50 years who speaks Cantonese to fill the position. The salary being offered is MOP9,000 per month.

It requires the candidate to hold a light vehicle driving license and an international driving license. It also requires the candidate to have “slight knowledge” of Macau’s road networks.

The daily hours of work are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a one-hour lunch break. Four days of leave will be allowed to the employee every month.

Citing this evidence, the group’s secretary urged DSAL to begin an investigation on the employment of non-resident drivers. He stressed that with local unemployment rising, it is unreasonable for job agencies to hire new non-resident workers to Macau.

Cheong said that non-resident workers are not only being hired in the transport industry, but also in the food delivery industry. “Apparently the DSAL is not doing a good job,” he said.

In addition, he pointed out that non-resident workers are taking up jobs in supermarkets, tea houses, restaurants, shopping malls, hotels, and many other establishments. AL