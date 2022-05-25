Group clarifies family mediation focuses on children’s interests, not divorcees’

Family mediation, when conducted during the process of divorce, will focus on finding the best path for the children, an accredited mediator has recently clarified.

At a public event, Chan Kam Iun, accredited mediator and instructor in professional practice, told participants that when a couple files for divorce, they may need family mediation services.

However, Chan pointed out that many divorcing couples mistakenly believed that the process is intended to help them settle their divorce. However, the service actually focuses on the interests of any children within the relationship.

The service aims at reducing the possibility of child custody fights or disagreements after the divorce or separation takes place. Moreover, it aims to encourage both members of the couple to care for their children together, even after separation.

Lawmakers Wong Kit Cheng and Ma Io Fong, both hosts of the public event, highlighted that family mediation services and divorcee co-parenting services have become available in the city.

As lawmakers, they suggest the government start pre-legislation studies on family mediation. In their opinion, legislation will help provide legal protection to all parties in the process.

Furthermore, they recommended the public opt for family mediation whenever they encounter conflicts that cannot be resolved by their own efforts.

Apart from mediation during divorce, family mediation can also be conducted when family members fall into conflict or disputes that they cannot resolve across the process of everyday efforts. AL