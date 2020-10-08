Group urges IAM president to step down

A group of caretakers for stray animals, together with representatives of the Macau People Power association, have urged the president of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) to step down in a demonstration at the Government Headquarters.

Yesterday, a group consisting of approximately 30 people, including the Macau People Power representatives, delivered a letter to the Chief Executive asking the local government to change its methods of handling stray animals. Following the delivery of the letter, the self-described volunteers shouted the slogan, “Step down, José Maria da Fonseca Tavares.”

The group’s reaction was triggered by the IAM’s president’s response to lawmaker Sulu Sou’s question on stray animals. Tavares stated that it is illegal to feed stray animals, and that feeding stray animals may result in fines.

Iam Weng Hong, leader of Macau People Power and spokesperson for yesterday’s group, told the media that the policies have deterred many residents from feeding stray animals, which, according to Iam, has led to the eventual death of these animals.

“It’s better for the government not to impose such heavy fines. Everybody will suffer, including the animals,” said Iam.

Iam and the group have called for a government-managed home for the stray animals.

All of the 30 people present said they are volunteers who feed stray animals and offered some proposals to the government. One of their suggestions was for the government to take up responsibilities in providing a shelter.

“All people gathered here, plus all other groups, don’t have the responsibility and the obligation to provide such a shelter for [these stray animals],” said the group leader.

In his opinion, only the Macau government is capable of resolving the issue and giving the animals shelter.

“Who represents the Macau people in providing stray animals a shelter? You [the government] leave the obligation to the residents. Why don’t you give your power and your resources to the people as well?” Iam asked. “Money is where the power is, and responsibility is also where the power is. This responsibility is absolutely on the Macau government.”

Besides building a shelter, the local government could also sterilize stray animals in case the authority wishes to control the number of stray animals, according to the association. However, previously, the IAM stated that Macau currently does not have the right conditions to implement the Trap, Neuter, Return (TNR) scheme.

“We need to sterilize them, otherwise they will continue breeding and [the government] will continue the killing. We either stop them from breeding, or we provide them with some basic living spaces,” said the group leader.