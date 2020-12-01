GTEF 2020 to highlight tourism reshape in new normal era

The Global Tourism Economy Forum – Macao 2020 (GTEF) will take a hybrid format which encompasses virtual and physical events for its first time ever due to Covid-19, Chief of Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance Ku Mei Leng said on a video conference yesterday.

This year’s GTEF, themed “Solidarity and Innovation: Reshaping Tourism in the New Global Economy,” will focus on around the topic of how to capitalize on innovative technology and online platforms to drive a rebound in global tourism in the new normal era.

“The pandemic has gone rampant and devastated the world and global economy. The tourism industry particularly stands in the forefront to weather the massive impact. Solidarity and innovation are especially important at this moment.” said Ku.

She also attributed Macau’s early signs of recovery to the effective control measures against the pandemic and a set of stimulus packages implemented by the government.

Macau, a city that has stayed virus-free for many months, is well-positioned to promote itself as a “safe destination” — a strategy believed to be effective in regaining confidence among travelers.

Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of GTEF Pansy Ho also delivered her speech at yesterday’s video conference.

“In the face of the global health crisis, innovative technology has been a crucial engine to turbocharge tourism rebound,” said Ho.

Ho cited the 5G network, biotech, health code and vaccine development as some exemplars of advanced technology being employed to accelerate the recovery of the tourism industry.

Despite the unprecedented challenges faced by the industry, Ho believes an intensified collaboration between authorities and the travel industry can unlock new opportunities. These will open up new source markets, prop up new industries and to breathe new life into the industry.

The GTEF is in its ninth edition this year since first debuting in Macau in 2012. The event will bring together around 30 government and industry leaders from China, Macau and overseas countries, who will communicate and exchange insights and strategies regarding tourism development, recovery strategies, destination marketing, etc.

As a core city of the Greater Bay Area, the GTEF in 2020 will also be centered on the region’s latest developments and its upcoming development plans. Staff reporter