Guangdong and Macau products fair calls for local participants

The 2023 edition of the “Guangdong and Macao Branded Products Fair,” which aims to help Guangdong and Macau enterprises promote their products and services, will be held from July 27 to 30 at the Exhibition Hall, Galaxy International Convention Center.

The four-day event will involve a series of activities, including exhibitions and sales campaigns, business-matching sessions, live broadcasts, forums and roadshows, which will help enterprises to promote sales and explore business opportunities.

Numerous sectors will be represented during the exhibition, including food and beverage, big health, scientific innovation, home appliances, daily commodities, clothing, cultural and creative products and products from Portuguese-speaking countries.

This year, the organizers have indicated that priority will be given to enterprises which highlight “Made in Macau,” such as local SMEs, which are invited to participate at a special discount.

Macau SMEs which have been registered with the Financial Services Bureau for at least one year and have at least 50% of the shares or the controlling interest of the company owned by Macau residents can participate in the fair this year at the special price of MOP 1,400. Staff Reporter