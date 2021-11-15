Guangdong and Macau to strengthen exchange of human resources

Guangdong and Macau recently signed three cooperation agreements on social security services, a “one test, multiple certificates” talent evaluation model, and vocational skilled talent evaluation. These agreements further strengthen exchange of human resources and social security services between the two cities.

An innovation and entrepreneurship incubation base “1+12+N” system was established by Guangdong for the youth of Hong Kong and Macau in 2020. As a result, a range of public institutions in GD have attracted over 1,000 applicants from Hong Kong and Macau since last year.

As part of the new social security cooperation arrangements, Guangdong and Macau have initiated the convergence of systems and rules, as well as the “Bay Area Social Security Service” program. To facilitate Hong Kong and Macau residents in gaining and using social security cards, Guangdong has set up card issuing outlets in the Greater Bay Area across most cities, districts and counties. Hong Kong and Macau residents can apply for the card at their nearest domestic outlets.

To benefit both the people and the overall economic and social development of Guangdong and Macau, the two cities will work together to promote cooperation in employment, social security, talent and governance.

Guangdong has implemented a “one test, multiple certificates” talent evaluation model, allowing talented individuals from Hong Kong and Macau to obtain several certificates at once after passing a single vocational qualification in Guangdong. The region will also carry out a pilot project in which skilled vocational qualification certificates from Macau are directly recognised, and advanced vocational skill standards with the curriculum content from Macau and international societies are to be introduced. Staff reporter