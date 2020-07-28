Guangdong attracting HK, Macau citizens with gov’t job offers

Permanent residents of Hong Kong and Macau who hold Chinese passports will be allowed to apply for jobs at government institutions in nine cities in Guangdong province, a human resources authority in the province was cited as having said by China Daily.

According to the administrative measure promoting public recruitment of Hong Kong and Macau residents recently issued by the Guangdong authority, permanent residents of the two SARs are now allowed to apply for jobs at government institutions in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Huizhou, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Jiangmen and Zhaoqing.

The move is said to aim at promoting the exchange of talent between the three locations as well as providing more job opportunities for young people from the two SARs in the mainland. It is also intended to promote regional integration within the Guangdong-

Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

Details on the measure note that the government institutions included in the program include all organizations established by the city or provincial level authorities as well as state-owned assets which provide public services in areas such as education, science, technology, culture, and healthcare.

Hong Kong and Macau residents will be treated on equal terms with their counterparts from the mainland in regard to salaries, pension, and healthcare plans, the conditions state.