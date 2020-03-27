Guangdong implements new restrictions for all nationals

All people entering the People’s Republic of China through a border checkpoint in Guangdong face new restrictions from 6 a.m. today, the mainland authorities announced last night.

Upon arrival, all nationals, including Macau residents, will be tested for novel coronavirus infection. In addition to that, they will be put in monitored quarantine for 14 days at their own expense. The measures cover people of all nationalities and transit passengers.

People critical to maintaining daily routine of Guangdong, Macau and Hong Kong will be exempted from the quarantine but a nucleic acid test will be conducted.

The statement released by mainland authority hinted that the new measures are results of regional communications. AL