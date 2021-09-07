Guangdong-Macau | Liaison Office: Master plan to enrich practice of ‘One country, two systems’

The Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) hailed the master plan for building the Guangdong-Macau in-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Issued by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, the plan is a major move by the central authorities to support Macau’s development and was made public on Sunday.

The project aims to “inject new impetus into the steady and sustained implementation of ‘One country, two systems’ with Macau characteristics,” said a spokesperson for the office.

Building the in-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin will promote Macau’s economic diversification, enrich the practice of “One country, two systems,” and promote the quality development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, the spokesperson said.

The plan prioritizes the integration of policies and measures. The spokesperson said it demonstrates the central authorities’ “full recognition of the successful implementation of One country, two systems’ in Macau and their resolve to support Macau in integrating into the overall national development and promote the long-term prosperity and stability of Macau.”

Under the plan, mechanisms of mutual discussion, joint construction, administration and shared benefits between Guangdong and Macau will run smoothly by 2024.

According to the plan, Guangdong and Macau will jointly form the administrative committee of the cooperation zone which will run under a “dual director” system led by the two regions.

The master plan also defines the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin as a new space for Macau residents to live and work within. The Cooperation Zone will be developed to align with Macau’s public services and social security system, for the convenience of Macau residents – especially younger residents–allowing them to study, work, set up businesses and live in the zone.

The Cooperation Zone will also explore the potential of the Greater Bay Area in systems innovation, technological development, and the flow of capital, information and talent.

The Greater Bay Area is a national initiative that President Xi Jinping has planned and promoted in person.

President Xi has highlighted that the original intention behind developing the new area in Hengqin was to create a “favourable environment for Macau’s industrial diversification.”

A press conference will be held on Friday by the SAR government to announce further details on the plan. LV/Xinhua