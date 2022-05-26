Guangdong, Macau products fair to be held July 29

The “2022 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair” (2022 GMBPF) will be held from July 29 to July 31 at The Venetian Macao’s Hall A with both online and in-person elements.

Eligible Macau SMEs (which have been registered with the Financial Services Bureau for at least one year; with at least 50% of the shares or the controlling interest of the company owned by Macau residents) can participate in the fair this year at a special anti-pandemic price of MOP680.

Priority for participation will be given to enterprises with “made in Macau,” “Macau brands” products, agents of products from Portuguese-speaking countries, enterprises of Macao Ideas–The Macao Products Display Centre and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Food Products Exhibition Centre.

In addition to presenting Guangdong and Macau’s products, business matching services will be “further strengthened, enhancing the level and content of the Fair and bringing into play the effect of industry linkage,” according to organizers.The fair will still cover a range of industries including food and beverage, gastronomy, big health, science and innovation, home appliances, daily essentials, cultural and creative industries, time-honored brands and “the Belt and Road” specialties.

Jointly organized by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, companies interested in joining the fair are welcome to register until June 2 at IPIM’s application system online or submit applications in person.

The 2021 edition of the fair featured nearly 400 booths in November last year.

With the theme “smart living,” combining shopping, leisure and entertainment across online and offline exhibitions, the event featured 351 exhibitors. LV