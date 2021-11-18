Guangdong, Macau sign agreements on skills accreditation, labor affairs

Two agreements and a memorandum have been signed by both parties from the Guangdong-Macao Cooperation Task Force for Labor and Social Security Affairs at a recent meeting.

At the meeting, the two parties signed agreements on the cooperative cultivation and assessment of talent with the principle of “one examination and multiple accreditations” and project-specific cooperation on the Macao Occupational Skills Recognition System (MORS).

In a statement, the Macau government said that it will promote interoperability between the two regions in the area of occupational skills recognition and create benefits for Macau residents integrating into the other parts of the Greater Bay Area.

In addition, a memorandum was signed to make progress on providing smoother services to Macau residents living or working in other parts of the Greater Bay Area. The memorandum sets forth details on social security cooperation between Guangdong province and Macau.

Moreover, the two parties also discussed the progress and future prospects of the collaboration. In the future, both parties will further refine systems relating to labor affairs and social security.

Participants included officials from the Macau Labor Affairs Bureau, the Social Security Fund and the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, as well as from the Guangdong Human Resources and Social Security Department. AL