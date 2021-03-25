Guangzhou establishes school for students from SARs

The first school solely dedicated to enrolling students from Hong Kong and Macau is ready to operate from September this year, China Daily reported.

Located in the city of Guangzhou, the schools expect to enroll its first group of students in September this year, noting that some 300 students have already applied to be part of this first batch.

“The school will try to create a diversified campus atmosphere and help its students achieve all-round growth,” said Lucas Deng, executive director of the Affiliated School of Jinan University for Hong Kong and Macau Students.

Deng noted that the school aims to become “an international school with Chinese characteristics” that will represent the development trend of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (GBA) in the coming years.

Covering about four hectares in the city’s Tianhe district, the non-profit international school will be able to accommodate more than 1,200 students in preschool, primary school, junior and senior high, Deng said.

In addition to students from Hong Kong and Macau, the school will be able to enroll some students from Taiwan as well as foreign countries.

The school is jointly created by Guangzhou-based Jinan University, Hong Kong Victoria Harbour Education Group, Aoyuan Group, and Eton House Dongguan and it is the first school for students from Hong Kong and Macau under the direct guidance of a mainland university.

Zheng Jianmin, deputy director of the Guangdong Provincial Office of Hong Kong and Macau Affairs, said he expects the school will become a benchmark of cooperation between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau in basic education, a base of patriotism education for students from Hong Kong and Macau and a cradle for talent nurturing in the GBA.