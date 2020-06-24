Guangzhou most favorite city for college grads    in China

Guangzhou, South China’s Guangdong province, has become university graduates’ most favorite city in China. China’s financial center Shanghai and capital Beijing have become the graduates’ second and third choices this year, according to a report on renting during graduation season in 2020. The report by the Beike Real Estate Research Institute, which is part of the real estate online brokerage Ke, reveals that graduates prefer to work and live in a relatively more comfortable urban environment with good public services and appropriate pressure. The stable and cost-effective housing price is the most attractive reason for Chinese university students to choose Guangzhou after graduation as the housing prices in Guangzhou are the lowest among the four first-tier cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. The convenience index reflected by the number of convenience stores a city has is another consideration factor for graduates. Guangzhou with a convenience index of 3.33 outweighs Shanghai and Beijing, with convenience indices of 3.13 and 1.21, respectively. The city also has an open and inclusive culture and a relatively lower level of pressure.

Country Garden opens robotics restaurant complex in Foshan

Chinese property developer Country Garden launched a robotics restaurant complex on Monday, the first of its kind in the country, in Foshan. The 2,000-square-meter restaurant, Foodom, has more than 20 kinds of catering robotics, offering three types of food, including Chinese food, hotpot and fast food. It is able to accommodate up to 600 people. The opening of the intelligent restaurant marks a milestone in Country Garden’s diversification of its business as the property industry continues to show signs of slowing down. Qiu Mi, assistant executive officer of Country Garden Group, said the traditional catering industry faces a number of challenges, such as high costs and a lack of talent. Robotics play an important role in tackling those problems and promoting the industry’s growth. The coronavirus outbreak has further accelerated its development, she said.

Exhibition of Qidan relics opens in Guangzhou

An exhibition of cultural relics of the Qidan, a nomadic ethnic tribe that established the Liao Dynasty (916-1125), has opened at the Guangdong Museum in Guangzhou, provincial capital of Guangdong province. Also known as the Khitan, the Qidan dominated the vast area of former Manchuria, Mongolia and parts of northern China for over 200 years. The exhibition, which will last until October 25, showcases 128 pieces and sets of cultural relics, including gold, silver, copper, ceramic and lacquer wares, silk fabrics, and agate and amber items. The exhibits reflect the nomadic culture, the political system of the Liao and exchanges between the Liao and Song dynasties (960-1279), and include garments, stationary and Buddhist religious items. The exhibition is jointly organized by the Culture and Tourism departments of Guangdong and North China’s Inner Mongolia autonomous region.