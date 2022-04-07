Guia Hill pedestrian tunnel expected by end-2022

At an open event, Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raimundo do Rosário announced that the conclusion of the Guia Hill Pedestrian Tunnel and the subsequent opening for public use should be expected between October and December this year. The construction of the infrastructure, however, is currently 25% behind schedule. The senior official, meanwhile, disclosed that he has already tried the tunnel out. Walking from one end of the tunnel to the other took him only three minutes, which he jokingly described as “a fortune”, because it will shorten the distance between two districts as well as linking to Guia’s mid-hill.

Civil service capped at 35,000 staff

Secretary for Administration and Justice André Cheong said recently that the size of the civil service will be capped at 35,000 people, in contrast to the government’s earlier estimate of 38,000 people. The senior official explained that the teams at higher education institutions might ultimately be separated from the civil servant team. Cheong stressed that this could result in more flexibility and benefits to the institutions’ recruitment of high-caliber academic staff. The senior official also emphasized that the government has rigid restrictions on hiring extra staff. A scenario for additional recruitment is necessity.