Hainan gov’t promotes collaboration with the SAR

Yesterday, high-ranking officials from Hainan province held a promotional meeting in Macau to encourage and attract Macau and Hong Kong enterprises and talented human resources to invest in and collaborate with Hainan province.

Xiao Jie, member of the Standing Committee of the Hainan Provincial Party Committee and the head of the United Front Work Department of the Hainan province, said that the purpose of yesterday’s event was to combine a consideration of Hainan’s needs with lessons from Macau in order to build a mutually beneficial cooperation platform to facilitate Macau’s and Hong Kong’s enterprises and talented people to invest in and develop Hainan. These enterprises and people will be able to share the dividends of the free trade port of Hainan and to further deepen cooperation between Hainan and Macau.

Xiao remarked that Macau is an economy with a relatively high level of development in terms of the global service industry.

He pointed out that Hainan is currently vigorously creating a first-class business environment governed by law, internationalization and convenience, and is providing high-quality services to global investors and various talents, including Macau. Entrepreneurs and professionals from Hong Kong and Macau are welcome to visit Hainan frequently to find business opportunities and seek development.

According to Xiao, 80% of foreign investment funds in Hainan come from Hong Kong and Macau companies. He also remarked that in the first quarter of this year, the trade volume between Hainan and Macau reached 22 million yuan, a 38% increase year-on-year. JZ