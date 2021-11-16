Halftone to issue first edition to promote ‘photographic expression’

A photography association, Halftone, will launch its first magazine issue tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. at the Portuguese Bookshop, aiming to promote photographic expression in Macau.

According to one of the founding members, Gonçalo Lobo Pinheiro, the photos were selected by the editorial team, noting, “we know what we want” for the upcoming issue, named “number one.”

The magazine includes both stories and photos, and aims to “become a symbol of the quality and diversity of photography [undertaken in] Macau and the Greater Bay Area, at large.”

The association also hopes to “to create visibility for hidden or latent talent, [and provide] opportunities for photographers to showcase their art, particularly those that have never published before,” as stated in Halftone’s first editorial.

The association’s magazine intends to publish portfolios from Halftone’s members, and serve as an open forum for photography enthusiasts of artistic or documentarian approaches.

The first issue of the magazine includes portfolios from Bella Tam, Ricardo Santos Meireles, João Palla Martins, António Sotero, Tang Kuok Hou and João M. Rato, with design by Catarina Cachulo and Nuno Tristão.

The magazine will be on sale from November 17 for under 100 patacas at the Portuguese Bookshop and online on Halftone’s website.

The photography association celebrated its inception earlier in May this year with an exhibition at the Portuguese Bookshop. Its 18 Portuguese founding members aim to include photographers of different ages, ethnicities and nationalities. Staff reporter