Health authorities defend Carrie Lam’s quarantine exemption following controversy

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center has defended its decision to exempt Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam from quarantine, arguing that the her delegation for the ongoing Boao Forum for Asia meets the complete grounds for an exemption to be granted.

Over the weekend, Lam’s exemption from quarantining upon arrival, which is mandatory for everyone arriving from Hong Kong, has caused public controversy among local residents.

Exemptions, however, can be made at the discretion of the center.

Lam arrived to Macau yesterday to attend a closed-door conference. She is set to leave Macau today, after attending the official opening of the three-day event.

“On the one hand, the nucleic acid test conducted within 24 hours before her departure from Hong Kong, as well as immediately when she arrives in Macau, are sufficient to prove that she has not contracted the virus at that very moment,” Leong Iek Hou, coordinator of the center explained at the weekly press briefing.

On the other hand, participants of the events that the Hong Kong delegation will attend are expected to follow the Covid-19 containment measures enacted in Macau. “I believe these measures are capable of minimizing the risk of causing a spread of the virus,” Leong said.

Moreover, the health official reiterated that the Hong Kong delegation will be under “closed-

loop management,” meaning that they will be moved from one location to another without coming into contact with the general community of the city.

The Boao Forum for Asia is a semi-open event, with most of the program accepting media attendance. Guests and attendees can also attend the event in part or in full.

As such, officials were asked if the other attendees will need to be quarantined as the forum concludes, before they can move around freely in the community.

The Hong Kong government head’s trip is about risk evaluation and risk management, according to Leong.

In addition, the delegation will only attend some of the events of the entire Boao Forum. He stressed again that none of the delegates will be immersed in the local community.

The host of the Boao Forum has been asked by the center to follow up on the health condition of delegates from Hong Kong, according to Leong, for two weeks following their departure from Macau.

“If any of the Hong Kong delegates develop health concerns during the supervisory period,” Leong assured, “we will conduct health checks on the concerned Macau attendees and staff of the Boao Forum.”

Condemning commercial

promotion ‘mistaken

word choice’

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center’s recent press release condemning a department store’s promotional activity was worded wrong and adjusted, Dr. Alvis Lo from the center explained.

Over the weekend, the center issued a press release condemning a department store in the Central District which ran a promotional activity, causing people to gather in groups and queues. Later, another press release was issued to “advise” the organizer to mind pandemic risks.

Although the center declined to name the department store, it was thought to be the New Yaohan Department Store. The store ran its annual VIP Day promotional campaign last week, with groups of local residents and tourists queuing outside the building.

Lo explained that on November 6, the center received “not few” complaints from residents about “some crowded gatherings, so we need to handle it.”

The doctor recalled that after viewing photos of the situation, the center decided to “give some advice,” although the center opted to use the word “condemn.”

The doctor was then asked how bad the situation that triggered the center to “condemn” the department store was. “In several previous situations, we have advised several entities,” Lo said. “I think ‘condemn’ and ‘advice’ differ in severity.”

“If you think condemn is a word that is too strong, we have immediately amended the wording after hearing from the department store concerned,” Lo explained. “Especially after a review of the severity of the situation.”

Following the first press release, the center was contacted by the department store in question, which “assured the center that [the store] has conducted all measures within their authority,” Lo added.

Then, the center reconsidered the situation and changed the wording while issuing a new press release, Lo disclosed.

The medical doctor stressed that the center wanted to respond to complaints right away.

When asked whether the center has apologized to the department store in question, Lo said, “Macau is a harmonious and friendly society.” He further commented that society’s shared goal is to eradicate the pandemic.

“During the course [of the issue], we have used different wording, and we have made an adjustment,” Lo said. “The entity concerned was satisfied [with the adjustment].”

He said that the situation is not an issue of being right or wrong, but of the establishment of communication. “I think this is the best resolution,” Lo said.