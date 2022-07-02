Health authorities report one severe case, two ventilated

A 71-year-old patient infected with Covid-19 is now considered to be a severe case of infection, with local health authorities not discounting the possibility of his condition worsening, the deputy director of the Conde de São Januário Hospital Center, Dr. Lei Wai Seng, said at the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center press briefing.

According to Lei, this patient has several chronic diseases on his medical record and is now being ventilated and treated for pneumonia related to his Covid-19 infection.

“Currently at Coloane’s Health Bureau (SSM) Public Health Clinical Centre there are two patients on a ventilator. They have both been diagnosed with pneumonia, so we need to consider them as severe cases although in clinical terms (one of them) could actually be treated at home, this just can’t be done because he needs to be in an isolation room,” Lei said, referring to a second patient in a more stable condition.

Questioned on the status of a previously reported 60-year-old patient who was also ventilated, Lei said that, after treatment, this patient’s health condition has already improved and the patient has been removed from the ventilator.

He also noted that at the same facility, there is now a three-month-old baby, who is recorded as the youngest ever infected person in Macau.

“The three-month-old baby is in a stable condition. He has no fever anymore and is eating well, being accompanied by the mother,” he remarked.

Lei also refuted the information aired by a media outlet that there was a woman with a late-term pregnancy among those in treatment, adding that there is no such case at the moment. However, if such a case arises in the future, the SSM has contingency plans in case there is a need for a woman to give birth in isolation.