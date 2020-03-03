Health Bureau chief defends Hubei rescue operation

Director of the Health Bureau (SSM), Lei Chin Ion, said that the current outlook for a mission to repatriate about 50 Macau residents from central China’s Hubei province is positive.

The assessment was made during a 10-minute explanation of the rationale behind the operation during yesterday’s daily press conference.

The health authority head started off the press conference by acknowledging that he was aware of comments online in opposition to the government’s decision.

“I hereby thank the general public for their comments on the matter, particularly those in support of the government and care for our medical staff,” the chief said.

He tried to lighten the mood by joking about his frequent coughing at press conferences. “I’d like to also thank the public’s concern for my health,” Lei said with a smile. “My cough has improved a lot actually. I assure you that I’m not infected with Covid-19.”

Lei noted there are some comments that should be taken into consideration by the government and that there are many other comments that need clarification.

“The main source of pressure is our duty to take good care of our people,” the Health Bureau chief explained. “At the same time, this mission is difficult.”

The sense of duty and the level of difficulty, in the director’s opinion, are not mutually exclusive. In addition, Lei said that the government has prepared for the worst-case scenario and the most delicate contingencies to minimize all possible risks. He stressed that the government has been concerned with the wellbeing of all residents stranded in the central Chinese province.

“Scientifically, quarantine and treatment of a contagious disease should be conducted locally,” the chief reiterated. “Now we see the appropriate timing and requisite conditions to conduct the repatriation.”

The requisite conditions, he explained, include the relatively stable condition in Macau in terms of outbreak. Although Lei reminded people to remain vigilant, Macau has seen 27 days without a new case as of yesterday.

Another advantageous condition is that the outbreak in Wuhan is relatively contained as of late, which allows certain government resources in the Chinese city to be mobilized to assist Macau in the retrieval mission.

With improving epidemic conditions in the province, it is considered safer for stranded people to leave home and go to the airport to return to Macau.

However, there was one aspect that the SSM chief wanted to clarify during yesterday’s press conference.

“[On Sunday] I attributed the pressure [to retrieve the Macau residents] to the media. But I want to stress that we are aware of the media’s responsibility to monitor the government and keep it informed of public opinion. This is completely reasonable,” the chief stated.

He hoped that the general public would not put the blame on the media, and in turn place pressure on journalists. He also stressed that the SSM is open to suggestions in order to continually improve its work.

Lei said he recognized that some comments indicated concern about the welfare of the staff going to Wuhan. “Our colleagues indeed have a sense of mission. There were about 1,000 people signing up [to work in] the repatriation mission,” the chief disclosed. “I feel proud of my colleagues.”

On social media, netizens stated that some of these returnees-to-be did not even have a household in Macau and as such, they should not be repatriated.

In response, Lei explained that the government was aware of this. According to the chief, the government has the legal duty to repatriate Macau residents outside of Macau should any unpredictable situation transpire.

Fifth phase of mask sale

Today sees the commencement of the fifth phase of face mask sale, under the government’s distribution plan. Health Bureau Director Lei Chin Ion reminded members of the public that they need not rush to purchase their supply during the first few days. Masks will be sold in the same manner as in previous phases of distribution, namely in bundles of 10 masks per resident costing a total of 8 patacas. Meanwhile, the Federation of Trade Unions has announced it will terminate three points of sale: its venues at Lake Side Economic Housing in Taipa, at Fai Chi Kei and near the Border Gate.