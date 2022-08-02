Health chief admits probable rebound of cases in future

Health Bureau director Alvis Lo has admitted to the probability of a future outbreak, although he has not identified a precise time.

He was asked by the Times about the probability of another outbreak arriving, given experiences from around the world, including mainland China and foreign countries.

“Macau has achieved community Covid-zero for nine consecutive days. Probably we can say risks [of an outbreak] are eased for the time being.” he concluded. “In the future, as we can see, an outbreak is probable.”

He hinted at the inevitable existence of sources of infections to justify his estimation.

“For example, this outbreak wasn’t likely caused by returnees,” he said. “The more credible sources of infections would have been objects.”

Despite this statement, objects as sources of infections are difficult to prove, given external precedents.

“Contaminated objects can be consumed or destroyed before consequential infections are identified,” Lo said. “As a result, future outbreaks are probable.”

In reply to a question about whether past measures will return if city experiences another outbreak, the health chief said it would have to be considered on a case-by-case basis, emphasizing that a clear source and chain of infections would lower the probability of such higher-restrictive measures returning.

He did not forgo the chance to implore people to remain vigilant against future infections.

“First things first, get vaccinated,” he said. “Second, it is important to identify as early as possible any undiscovered infections.”

His second point was to encourage the continuation of regular SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid tests (NATs). Combined with other measures, it makes what he called a supervision and alert mechanism.

“This is why high-risk groups of people are required to undergo regular and high-frequency NATs,” the health chief defended. “In addition, we also require those with respiratory symptoms to undergo NATs as soon as possible.”

This, he said, will be beneficial to the entire city if put in place and followed.

As the city enters a regular Covid prevention period, more people may be required to take NATs at various intervals. He identified some professions as having a higher risk of contracting the virus.