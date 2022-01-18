Health code | SSM defends security of ‘counter-scan’

Yesterday, the SSM issued a statement defending its “counter-scan” footprint recording function as secure from personal data breaches.

The “counter-scan” function is to allow operators of establishments to scan the health code of users to record their visit, in contrast to users scanning the venue’s QR code with their own device.

Public concerns have been expressed over where the data collected by a “counter-scan” will be stored. The SSM has previously emphasized that this data will be stored on the establishment’s device and not transferred to government servers.

The SSM provided an assurance that health codes will not be screen-captured, adding that the data will only be stored for 28 days. No identifiable personal data will be collected, the SSM pledged.

Although the risk of health codes being screen-captured has been pointed out, the SSM did not further address the problem.

Former lawmaker Sulu Sou recently expressed that vague terms and conditions for the footprint recording app may leave room for personal data privacy breaches.

Over the weekend, Sou stressed that in the app’s terms and conditions, it would “automatically record […] the websites browsed at the time when the app is used.” AL