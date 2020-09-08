Health code to resume once HK brings Covid-19 under control

Hong Kong authorities have announced that the health code system which will facilitate travel between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau will only be introduced once the Covid-19 situation has been brought fully under control.

In response to some district council members’ motions to permanently shelve the ongoing Universal Community Testing Program (UCTP) and the health code system, the Chief Secretary for Administration Matthew Cheung Kin-chung said such efforts were clearly putting politics over the public’s health.

In early June, the Hong Kong authorities were reportedly preparing to adopt the Health Code system currently in use in Macau and the Guangdong province to reopen their borders to travelers from these two regions.

However, in July, both SARs paused negotiations over the health code system as Hong Kong faced a third wave of the virus.

Yesterday, the Hong Kong SAR recorded 11 new infections.

The outbreak emerged in an industrial building. According to reports, five of the new cases were identified by the citywide mass testing program.

Over 1.1 million residents have registered for the mass testing scheme.

Some 600,000 residents have taken the test and some asymptomatic cases were identified, which reduced infection risks in communities and the likelihood of a resurgence once the economy restarts, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR government Paul Chan Mo-po said in a blog article published on the financial secretary’s official website. MDT/Xinhua