Health | Private clinics allowed to return to business

The service suspensions of most private clinics and practice physicians were lifted yesterday, the Health Bureau (SSM) informed. In a statement, the SSM noted that after the appeal made for the suspension of the medical offices and clinics on February 4 as part of the response measures from the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center, the SSM concluded that current conditions allow for the reopening of clinics.

The SSM has issued a guide with recommendations for the management of patients after reopening. The document guidelines should be strictly followed by private clinics and physicians, and as such, they should provide only limited services depending on the nature of the clinic and not address any cases that might be related to the coronavirus.

The SSM also noted that will it conduct inspections at such clinics to ensure that the private practice medical sector is complying with the health authorities’ guidelines.

Although clinic services are allowed to resume, the SSM continues to call on residents to avoid visiting doctors’ offices where possible. If there is an urgent need, residents should strictly follow the recommendations issued by the SSM regarding visits to any healthcare facilities.

From yesterday morning, the SSM also resumed normal services at public healthcare facilities, including the Conde de São Januário Hospital Center (CHCSJ) out and inpatient services, chemotherapy and dialysis.

Regarding the outpatients’ medical appointments, the SSM issued also a special warning for patients not to arrive at the hospital earlier than only a few minutes ahead of the scheduled time so as to avoid the unnecessary gathering of people that might facilitate potential infections.

Visits to patients hospitalized at CHCSJ continue to be suspended and preventive measures such as checking body temperature, use of face masks and mandatory completion of the personal health declaration form are still in force.