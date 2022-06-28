Heat wave continues: SMG warns against dehydration and heatstroke

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) has announced that hot weather will continue due to a subtropical high. Macau has experienced extremely hot weather for several days, and recorded a high of 34 to 35 degrees Celsius in some areas. According to the SMG forecast, the heat wave will last for another two to three days. The authorities remind residents to take precautions against heatstroke and to remain hydrated.

Gov’t adjusts electricity charge system

The Official Gazette has published a document entitled “Public services charge system for electricity supply,” which aims at promoting energy saving and emission reduction. The main contents of the system include the price formula and period for each rate category, the addition of a high-voltage rate category, charging for transport, which is divided into public charges and general charges depending on the circumstances of power consumption. In addition, except for public lighting rates, which are adjusted in accordance with the system, the rates for other charge groups are unchanged.

Workers with yellow code allowed to perform duty

Residents with a yellow health code are required to undergo nucleic acid testing as scheduled, and comply with measures including departure restrictions, close health monitoring and self-health management, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre stated. As long as relevant anti-epidemic arrangements are observed, persons with a yellow health code can perform duty after communicating with their employer or department supervisor. Employers should make appropriate arrangements for such workers at work; this includes the supervision of regular nucleic acid testing and antigen testing, and the proper use of mask (preferably a KN95 or higher standard).