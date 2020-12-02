Heavier punishment wanted for sex crimes against minors

The General Union of Neighborhood Associations of Macau has urged the SAR government to apply heavier punishments to perpetrators of sex offences against minors.

The association recently drew up a report concerning child rights protection, concluding that Macau society has insufficient knowledge regarding the topic.

The organization thinks that Macau’s punishment regime pertaining to sex crimes against minors is lenient, especially when compared to that of Hong Kong and mainland China. Hong Kong imposes life imprisonment as the heaviest punishment, according to the association.

In Macau, sexual assault against children is subject to between one and ten years imprisonment.

The association is proposing that the government draft a law specifically for protecting children’s rights, and that it should explicitly rule that it is the society’s responsibility to protect children’s rights.

“At the same time, [the government should] set up a series of policies to protect the children as well to establish a framework for children’s long-term development,” said Che Mei Leng, deputy director of the association, as cited in a TDM report.

“We recommend the government enhance psychiatric therapy for the offenders in order to prevent the concerned individuals from committing the same crime again,” said Che.

In addition, the group wants enhanced sex education, specifically a universal guideline and assessment criteria for sex education.

Each year, the relevant sex education teaching staff should also undertake training in order to carry out the education work.