Hengqin backs Macau development with upcoming policies

Preferential policies benefiting Macau residents living and working in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin will be released in the first half of 2022, according to the zone’s Economic Development Bureau.

As cited in a statement, subsidies will be given to Macau businesspeople investing in Hengqin, while young employees from Macau working full-time in the zone will receive financial rewards according to their academic qualifications. Hengqin companies hiring personnel from Macau are also eligible for financial support.

Convention and exhibition is one of the four major industries that Hengqin has prioritized for future development. Incentives will be offered for the construction of a large-scale platform with global influence to address the lack of convention and exhibition venues in Hengqin, handle cross-border convention and exhibition events, and bolster development of the industry.

In addition, the upcoming policies will further facilitate the entry and exit of Macau single-plate vehicles in Hengqin. The quota has been increased to 10,000, and new policies will be promoted to allow more Macau private vehicles access in the cooperation zone.

Hengqin will also consider formulating policies for approving Macau-operated motor vehicles to engage in cross-border transportation on the island, according to Lin Yanjie, a section chief at the zone’s Economic Development Bureau. MDT