Hengqin delegates visit SAR for talks on talent practices

A delegation from the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin recently visited the SAR to promote talent introduction systems and cross-border financial innovation and development.

During the first stop at the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs & Culture, Secretary Ao Ieong U introduced Macau’s talent introduction policy and a legal system bill on talent introduction under consideration by the Macau Legislative Council. Views were exchanged on talent policy convergence between Hengqin and Macau, and making the Cooperation Zone a talent introduction platform for the two regions.

The cooperation zone is formulating an overall talent policy, said deputy director of the Executive Committee Nie Xinping, who led the delegation. The policy stresses cross-border collaboration with Macau, which gives full play to the existing industrial development basis and advantages of leading enterprises in Hengqin and lays a talent foundation for Macau’s diversified industrial development, noted Nie. He said a special workgroup will be set up by the two parties to study and implement relevant work. Nie also expressed hope that more Macau young people would come to the cooperation zone for a deeper understanding of Hengqin or to start businesses there.

The delegation discussed establishing a coordinated mechanism for cross-border financial innovation and exploring a collaborative regulatory model on financial leasing. According to Nie, innovative and favorable measures have been issued since Cooperation Zone establishment in September 2021, while an emerging financial ecology attracts more Macau residents to work and invest in Hengqin.

Staff Reporter