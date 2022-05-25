Hengqin gears up for closed operation by end of year

The Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin will meet closed operation requirements by the end of December, according to Li Ziwei, acting director of the zone’s Economic Development Bureau at a recent interview.

As cited in a statement issued by the Hengqin administration, construction on phase II of Hengqin’s “first-tier” customs surveillance zones is now 70% completed, with works on coach and truck channels as well as innovations on customs clearance models underway.

Meanwhile, construction on the “second-tier” customs surveillance zones, covering five passages and seven customs inspection sites, is also moving ahead, with the main structures for the Hengqin Bridge, Hengqin Tunnel, and Shenjing Passage completed.

Li noted that the number of channels for coaches and trucks at Hengqin Checkpoint will be increased from 11 to 30, significantly increasing the checkpoint’s customs clearance capacity and improving its environment. Working and living in Hengqin will be more convenient for Macau residents as Macau vehicles will soon be able to enter Hengqin with fewer limitations.

The total amount of Macau single-license vehicles crossing the border via Hengqin Checkpoint has already exceeded 500,000 on May 17 since Hengqin’s establishment in September 2021, accounting for nearly 70% of total vehicles passing the checkpoint.

In addition, special channels at Hengqin Checkpoints for the University of Macau’s Hengqin Campus have been reserved. LV