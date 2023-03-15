Hengqin, Macau co-organize business promotion in three regions

From March 12 to 21, Macau and the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin will hold joint investment promotion Delegation events in Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia. This 10-day investment promotion campaign aims to intruducing Hengqin and Macau’s investment policies, industrial layout and business environment to the government departments, chambers of commerce, and leading businesses in the three countries. Exchanges with local investors are arranged, covering integrated circuits, traditional Chinese medicine and other key industries. The delegation will pay visits to key localenterprises to explore business opportunities.

City faced six days of ‘very unhealthy’ air quality level in 2022

The city recorded six days of poor air quality last year, according to Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG). Data from the bureau shows that the air pollution index reached its highest-level last year in Taipa on September 15, as cited in a report issued by Jornal Tribuna de Macau, when a figure of 224 was recorded. Data from late last year shows that Macau recorded several days of poor air quality levels. In September alone, the city faced 17 “unhealthy” days and four “very unhealthy” days.