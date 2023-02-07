Hengqin Port’s second phase opening postponed to June

The opening of the second phase of Hengqin Port will be postponed to June 2023 as the completion of the infrastructure is scheduled for Mar. 30.

According to a press release issued by the Office of the Secretary for Security, the number of vehicle lanes for entry and departure from Macau will nearly quadruple from eight to 30.

Also, the resumption of transportation on the Lotus Bridge will allow private vehicles to Macau-Hengqin Frontier Post, which is currently limited by the condition of Hengqin Port.

The government said that the construction project is being sped up with an all-out effort, and the Secretariat for Security and related departments will cooperate closely with Hengqin for the implementation of convenient border crossings.

The second phase of Hengqin Port construction was scheduled to finish by the end of 2022 when Hengqin Port will take a one-stop vehicle clearance model to facilitate the cross-border flow of vehicles and drivers between Macau and Hengqin.

The second phase will also include a bridge linking to the University of Macau. Staff Reporter