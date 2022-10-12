Hengqin records surge in visitor arrivals from Macau

Tourist attractions in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin drew 288,300 visitors during the October 1 to 7 National Day holiday – an increase of 8.35% year-on-year. Inbound visitors were primarily from Macau, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou, the Cooperation Zone Economic Development Bureau announced.

Hengqin Frontier Inspection Station recorded that the entry-exit pedestrian volume at the Hengqin Checkpoint exceeded 100,000 from October 1 to 3, up 45.91% from the same period in September, according to the report issued by the Hengqin government. There were 12,000 vehicle crossings, up 8% from September, including 8,600 Macau single-plate vehicles.

Public resources and cultural tourism projects operated by Zhuhai Da Hengqin Qinjian attracted 54,200 tourists during the National Day holiday. Of those, 17,000 sightseers visited Mangzhou Wetland Park, 1,700 at Erjing Bay Wetland Park, 28,000 at various rest stations in Hengqin, and 6,400 at Small Hengqin Mt Trail.

Limited by the pandemic, short-distance tours to open spaces such as country parks, farms, and campsites are now preferred by Macau travelers, who accounted for 32% of visits to scenic locations operated by Da Hengqin Qinjian. Macau single-plate vehicles were frequently seen in the parking lot near Rest Station 5 of Hengqin Flower Corridor.

The relatively quiet Shanhai Rest Station and newly opened Garden Rest Station were also favored by Macau visitors looking for a quick getaway combined with good food. Invested in and constructed by the Cooperation Zone, the urban rest stations are operated by Macau-funded enterprises, which provide the opportunity for Macau residents to find jobs and start businesses, and attract tourists from Macau.