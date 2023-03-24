Hengqin takes the lead in Guangdong on offshore digital RMB tax payment

According to the taxation bureau of Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Hengqin has taken the lead in Guangdong on the offshore digital RMB tax payment. The tax authorities of the zone are also actively promoting the application of digital RMB tax payment among foreign-funded enterprises. In the pilot areas for digital RMB, individuals only need to register and log in to their digital RMB accounts using their mainland mobile phone numbers and make tax payments. For corporate taxpayers, they can pay taxes and fees by simply opening a digital RMB wallet at an online bank and logging on to the e-tax bureau to sign a tripartite agreement authorising the online transfer of taxes (fees).

