Hengqin to host market for products from Lusophone countries

The 2023 “Special Market for Products from Portuguese-speaking Countries and Macau” Grand Opening will be held for the first time outside Macau from today until Mar. 12 at Legend Ponto Square, Hengqin. The event will feature Portuguese delicacies as well as Portuguese dances and magic shows. The event is jointly organized by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute and Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. Twenty-six SMEs from Macau and Hengqin will participate in this new event, and they will exhibit and offer for sale a wide range of special products from Portuguese-speaking countries and Macau.

Gov’t to hold art weekend

On the occasion of the 24th anniversary of its establishment, the Macao Museum of Art (MAM) will hold “Art Weekend 2023” on Mar. 18 and 19, taking the theme of “Art Boundless,” which symbolizes the exploration of all Chinese and foreign art. The events feature an array of activities, including “Visual × Music – Interdisciplinary Live Performance,” where programme curator Pal Lok joined with the local visual artist Fan Sai Hong and three Macau musicians, namely Iat U Hong, Akitsugu Fukushima and Ivan Wing, to create the interdisciplinary live performance, “In the Shadow In the Light.”

Businessman calls on youngsters to seize integration opportunities



Frederico Ma Chi Ngai is now calling on youngsters in the city to “focus on the motherland’s dynamics and seize development opportunities.” The president of the Macao Chamber of Commerce made the remarks on Tuesday during a group interview on the sidelines of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. “I usually encourage young people from Macau to visit the mainland to experience and witness the development and changes there,” he said, adding that he hopes they will “seize the opportunities” and “integrate themselves into overall national development,” as cited in a report issued by China Daily.