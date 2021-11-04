Hengqin to simplify customs clearance for freight between Macau and Guangdong

Hengqin will accelerate the development of the Guangdong-Macau In-depth Cooperation Zone, simplifying customs clearance for goods between Macau and Guangdong province, NewsGD, a Guangdong news outlet, reported.

According to the same report, the news came from a statement made by the director of the Executive Committee of the Guangdong-Macau In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin (Zone) and Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong, in a meeting held with the Gongbei Customs authorities last Saturday.

In early September, the central authorities issued a general plan for the development of the Zone, stipulating that goods moving through a “first tier” between the Zone and Macau will be subject to registration-based management, a process which simplifies customs declaration procedures.

Additionally, all tax-exempt goods moving from the Zone through the “second tier” into the mainland territory are required to undergo customs clearance procedures as importation goods, and tariffs and import duties will be imposed.

While pointing out that this policy is highly beneficial for the Zone, Lei also foreshadowed that as a next step, the two sides will accelerate the construction of infrastructure in the Zone.

At the moment, the construction of the second phase of Hengqin Port is underway, and the pile foundation of Lotus Bridge’s new entry ramps has been completed.

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022, when Hengqin Port will start to implement a one-stop vehicle clearance model system facilitating the cross-border flow of vehicles and drivers.

The Zone plans to establish seven customs supervision sites in five “second tier” channels that have been put into operation.