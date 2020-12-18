Here’s what you need to see and do this Christmas season

The pandemic has made life hard for everyone in Macau and abroad, but it cannot keep Christmas joy away from the city’s residents, who live in this haven free from Covid-19. The Times has rounded up some festive events, performances, markets, and shopping campaigns that can provide readers a much-needed dose of delight in these unprecedented times of crisis.

Shopping:

Grab one last chance to spoil yourself by snatching bargains through these discount campaigns! The 10th Macau Shopping Festival, held from December 1-31, features three activities, including the “City-Wide Consumption Lucky Draw,” “Exclusive Warehouse Sales” and “Multiple Payment Rewards,” with discounts and lucky draws galore.

Culture & Arts:

Don’t forget to make the most of the holiday and broaden your cultural and artistic horizons.

The Travessa do Armazém Velho Festival will turn Patio de Chon Sau into an Instagrammable spot every weekend in December, where you will see a red-white-blue recreation area with various ornaments. Meanwhile, MGM is holding several Sino-Portuguese experiences throughout December, including a daily free guided tour and tile-painting workshops. On December 25, the Macao Cultural Centre Singing Club will perform festive songs, and a street dance will be performed by young dancers at the Macao Cultural Centre.

Music & Performances:

Until the end of December, piano lovers can flex their muscles for free on the two pianos in public areas, the Leisure Area in Rua Quatro do Bairro Iao Hon and the Arrival Hall of Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal.

After dusk, Senado Square will be transformed into the perfect spot for snacks and drinks nightly, and a live jazz show will jazz up the streets from 7-9 p.m. daily. Also, throughout December, MGM is organizing a series of festive performances, including Children Ballet, orchestra performance by the Macao Orchestra, a storytelling puppet show and more.

Fun:

Macau’s first synthetic ice-skating rink for kids, the “Magic Rink” at Broadway Macau, will allow you and your kids to skate on ice that is safe, dry and not cold. Professional skating assistants will be there to help if you want to up your game. Meanwhile, locals can experience the outdoor snow park next to Macau Tower at the “3rd Macao Winter Carnival” until December 27. There are also photography areas, a kid’s world, and game booths.

Market:

Revel in the festive vibe at this year’s Christmas Market, to be held at Tap Seac Square from December 19 to January 3. Highlights include stalls selling Christmas gifts and refreshments, interactive shows, a merry-go-round carnival and more. Also, the 2020 Magnificent Carmo Market, held from now until January 24 at Square of Feira do Carmo, features a series of magic shows, music lessons, fancy rope skipping, kids street dances and more. It also has 13 booths run by local SMEs selling snacks, handicrafts and retro games. Staff Reporter