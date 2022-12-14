‘High-value services’ expected as gaming sector faces new era

Local companies are expected to continually develop the offerings of high-value services and products, as Macau is set to enter a new era next month where it aims to boost non-gaming offerings, according to Antonio Trindade, president of CESL Asia, Investments & Services Ltd (CESL Asia).

Following the awarding of six gaming concessions to incumbent operators, a dilemma remains: how can local companies provide products that are in line with what the government is calling for?

Late last month, Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong, said that there is a need to change the image of Macau as a gambling destination, implying that the next 10 years will be critical to attracting visitors other than those interested in gaming.

The goal is to “provide higher value services” to meet this aim, according to Trindade.

Speaking to the Times, the executive of the technology group, remarked, “Macau is a base of know-how, and we need to attract investors […] to transform the gaming industry [to diversify the economy].”

However, the lack of support and easy access to the market in Macau and in China for Macau companies that are willing to offer local high-quality products and services to both regions is hindering achievement of this aim, notwithstanding the SAR’s intended role as a Sino-Lusophone platform.

“The platform [to promote Portuguese companies] is still not very well developed. We are basically a foreigner going to China,” Trindade said.

“We cannot export our [products] to China. We cannot [export products] so awarded and well created,” he added.

The executive was referring to the company’s big data and AI services that could assist with realizing China’s goal of attaining the peak of carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality before 2060.

Just last week, Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng highlighted efforts to accelerate the green and low-carbon energy transition and the construction of a clean, safe, and efficient energy system.

Han added that China stands ready to work with other countries to strengthen international cooperation on energy and climate change governance and promote global sustainable development.

However, the collaboration may fail to include Portuguese companies in the city despite the integration of the SAR in the Greater Bay Area.

“We have been producing big data for 30 years and working on our own tools in operating environmental and energy infrastructure,” said Trindade.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Monte do Pasto Group, company owned by CESL Asia completed the acquisition of Herdade das Gregas de Cima, a 455-hectare property in Alentejo.

The group now has a total of 4,200 hectares for the development of its sustainable livestock and agriculture business.

“We are looking at potential areas where we could better serve the Chinese economy. We picked up agricultural food and sustainable food to [be able to] contribute to China – even if it is to transfer the know-how and technology,” said the executive.

“We are expecting to do the same thing for the economic diversification of Macau,” he added.

Earlier this year, the group began selling sustainable beef produced in the Alentejo in Hong Kong. It is now eyeing extending these products to China – hopefully with easier access to the market.

“That is what we wanted to show at the Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition [MIECF] recently – to tell our fellow [traders] in China that we have high-quality products and services that could further benefit them,” he added.

Since the MIECF’s inception, CELSAsia has been an active exhibitor, expressing its commitment to the Macau’s sustainability matters.