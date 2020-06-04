Higher education | MUST scores 32nd best among Asian Universities

The Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) has placed 32nd among the top 100 universities in Asia according to Times Higher Education’s (THE) ranking.

The ranking, revealed yesterday, includes the best colleges and universities in Asia, featuring institutions from 30 territories and regions.

MUST’s 32nd position also places the university as the best in Macau, followed by the University of Macau (UM) in the 37th position. The two institutions are the only ones from Macau featured in the ranking.

The position of MUST in the Asian ranking is due to a world ranking in the interval of the 251st to 300th positions.

The top of the Asian list is occupied by China’s Tsinghua and Peking Universities (respectively 23rd and 24th place in the World University Rankings), with special significance for Peking University which jumped up three positions when compared to 2019.

In third comes the National University of Singapore, falling by one position.

Two universities from Hong Kong, The University of Hong Kong and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, completed the Asian top 5.

Hong Kong and China are the most represented countries and regions in the top 10, with three universities each.

Japan leads in the number of universities represented in the overall Asian ranking with a total of 110 universities, followed by China with 81 ranked institutions and India with a total of 56 universities.

According to THE’s ranking, Asian university standings are based on the same 13 performance indicators as THE’s World University Rankings, but these have been recalibrated to reflect the region’s unique characteristics.

The ranking classifies research-intensive universities across their core missions of teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

With regards to teaching, the criteria assess the learning environment. Research is assessed on the basis of the volume of research, income, and reputation resulting from research work done at the institutions, with citations, referring to how the institution is used as a reference and is seen in terms of research influence.

Meanwhile, the analysis of international outlook takes into account the spectrum of university staff, students and research. The final criteria, related to the industry’s income, is classified as the importance and capacity of transference of the knowledge generated by the institution in impacting society and different sectors and industries.

The THE world ranking is led by the University of Oxford in the U.K., followed by the California Institute of Technology in the U.S. and the University of Cambridge, also in the U.K.

The U.S. is represented by a total of seven institutions among the top 10, with the remaining three places held by universities in the U.K.