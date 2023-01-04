HK airport’s administrator in attempt to buy in Zhuhai airport

Zhuhai airport’s assets may be acquired by its de-facto administrator, the Hong Kong Airport Authority (HKAA), local media has reported.

From October 2006, the airport, which opened in June 1995 and is located 25 km from Macau, has been administered by a limited company co-owned by the HKAA and the Zhuhai National Assets Supervision and Management Commission. The Hong Kong side has a 55% stake in the company, giving it the right to appoint four of the seven board directors.

The airport is also home to two international aviation and aeronautics expos in China.

Just two months ago, the Hong Kong and Zhuhai sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) which included further investments in the Zhuhai Airport, according to local media Macao News.

Citing HKAA’s chief operating officer, Vivian Cheung, the local media reported that the further investments will aid closer connectivity between the Hong Kong and the Zhuhai airports.

Passengers will be able to utilize the proximity between the two cities to transfer between mainland and international destinations. Cheung was reported as saying that Hong Kong’s wide network of flights and competitive ticket prices will be more attractive to Zhuhai residents than transiting in mainland aviation hubs, such as Guangzhou, Shanghai and Beijing. AL