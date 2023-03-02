HK CE John Lee to visit Macau today

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu will visit Macau today for the first time after resumption of border normalcy. Among the delegation are Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration Cheuk Wing-hing, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Lam Sai-hung and Director Carol Yip of the Chief Executive’s Office. Last week, during Lee’s visit to Guangdong, he announced his next visit would be to Macau. Last Friday, Lee received Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng at the Hong Kong Government House. At this meeting, the two CEs discussed regional integration and development.

WTT to be held in Macau in April

World Table Tennis (WTT) announced yesterday that the WTT Champions Macau will be staged from April 17 to 23. The tournament will be held at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion and will feature 32 elite men’s and women’s singles players apiece, including defending champions Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha of China, with 1,000 ITTF world rankings points awarded to the winners. This marks the fourth time that the SAR will host a WTT event since 2020. “We are incredibly excited to be hosting the WTT Champions Macau again this April. We are delighted to be able to welcome back table tennis fans from all around the world to Macau to watch their favorite players in action,” said Liu Guoliang, chair of the WTT board and ITTF deputy president.

Registration system for kindergartens receives 5,200 applicants

The Central Registration System for first-time kindergarten students in the 2023/2024 school year kicked off yesterday and will last for about one month. The list of accepted students will be announced on April 11. According to the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEDJ), three schools held admission interviews on the first day, and children can choose whether to wear a mask or not. Data from the bureau shows that more than 5,200 people have registered, a decrease from last year’s 5,700. The Central Registration System allows parents and guardians to apply to up to six different schools.

CNPC’s RMB65b petrochemical project fully operational in Guangdong

A petrochemical project of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), China’s leading oil and gas producer, has become fully operational in southern province of Guangdong this week. The project, with a total investment of 65.4 billion yuan, processes 20 million tonnes of crude oil per year, while producing 1.2 million tonnes of ethylene products and 2.6 million tonnes of paraxylene. As a key project to support the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area strategy, the Guangdong petrochemical project is a refining and chemical integration capable of producing a full range of petrochemical products, including more than 20 kinds of oil products and 200 kinds of chemical products.