HK CE shown to Macau’s non-gambling facilities

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu visited Macau yesterday and was introduced to non-gambling facilities before meeting his Macau counterpart.

Before meeting with Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng, Lee visited the latest meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) infrastructure in Macau. As per pictures released by the government, Lee, Secretary for Security in Hong Kong before assuming office as Chief Executive, was accompanied by Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak in his visit to the unopened Galaxy International Convention Centre (GICC). Galaxy Entertainment Group Vice Chairman Francis Lui was also seen in the pictures.

In a statement, the local government commented that the Hong Kong delegation’s visit to non-gambling facilities embodies Macau’s efforts in strengthening the development of non-gambling elements.

It added that as the city now possesses even more quality MICE and performance venues, there are more spaces for the city to conduct regional cooperation and explore “multi-stop” cultural and sport activities to expand the overseas source market and attract tourists from these markets to visit both Macau and Hong Kong, as well as other cities in the Greater Bay Area.

Ho also admitted that in all these years, an enormous amount of cargo had been delivered to Macau through Hong Kong. He hoped that in the future, Hong Kong would provide additional support, so that the logistics between the two Special Administrative Regions (SARs) would continue to thrive under the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge’s operation.

In response, Lee said in a statement: “being special administrative regions of the country, both Hong Kong and Macau will leverage on their unique advantages under ‘One country, two systems’ and further strengthen the co-operation between the two places, with a view to generating stronger impetus for the high-quality development of the GBA and making greater contributions to national development.”

The two heads of governments also discussed matters related to Hengqin, urban planning and renewal, as well as public housing, among other topics. AL