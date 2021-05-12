HK gov’t to recognize 10 vaccines for reduced quarantine

The Hong Kong government announced that it will recognise 10 different coronavirus vaccines to allow Hong Kong residents to have shorter quarantine periods when they return from overseas.

These vaccines include those manufactured by AstraZeneca, BioNTech and Moderna, as well as those produced by Sinovac and Sinopharm.

The neighboring region is set to ease quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated inbound travellers starting from midnight tonight (May 12) from low-risk countries including Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

According to the new measure, the mandatory quarantine period will be reduced from 14 to seven days for incoming travelers.

Following their release from mandatory quarantine, the individuals will be required to self-monitor for seven days and undergo compulsory testing on the 12th day of their arrival in Hong Kong.

Those who arrive in Hong Kong who have stayed in areas in mainland China, Macau and Taiwan are currently subject to 14-day compulsory quarantine at home if they did not return under the Return2hk Scheme, according to Hong Kong authorities.

On November 23, the HKSAR government implemented a scheme dubbed the Return2hk Scheme. This initiative eased travel restrictions for Hong Kong residents returning to the city from Guangdong Province and Macau by welcoming them back without a compulsory quarantine.

“Based on the ‘vaccine bubble’ concept and the risk levels, the government will further shorten the compulsory quarantine periods suitably for persons arriving at Hong Kong from overseas places, who have not stayed in extremely high-risk or very high-risk places, and who have completed their vaccination course,” Hong Kong authorities stated. LV