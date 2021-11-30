HK, Mainland closer to quarantine-free travel to Macau benefit

Hong Kong authorities yesterday said they made “good progress” in a meeting exploring the resumption of quarantine-free travel with their counterparts in mainland China, Asia Gaming Brief reported.

According to a government announcement, the meeting was hosted by the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council Deputy Director, Huang Liuquan.

During the meeting, Huang affirmed Hong Kong’s efforts in strengthening its anti-pandemic measures in parallel with the measures imposed by the central government.

Mainland representatives also affirmed that Hong Kong had “fostered a favorable environment for resumption of quarantine-free travel,” and they deemed that Hong Kong has “basically achieved the conditions of resumption of quarantine-free travel.”

Earlier in November, the South China Morning Post reported that China would be opening its borders to travelers from Hong Kong from the first week of December, citing unnamed sources from mainland China.

Hong Kong authorities said their next focus is preparing for the resumption of quarantine-free travel, including the roll-out of the “Hong Kong Health Code,” the operation of border control points, and the introduction of measures to identify high-risk persons.

Lee yesterday said the last detail will be announced when a final decision is reached.

The full reopening of the border between Hong Kong and mainland China is seen as a key step ahead of a potential opening with Macau, as secretary Lei Wai Nong hinted last week at the Legislative Assembly.

Hong Kong has historically accounted for around 20% of Macau’s gross gambling revenue and allowing quarantine-free travel would be a major boost to economic recovery. MDT