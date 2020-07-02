HK quarantine extension won’t obstruct travel bubble, health authorities say

The recent extension of the Hong Kong SAR’s mandatory quarantine measures should not be seen as a total wipe-out of previous negotiations with the Macau and mainland governments, according to Dr. Alvis Lo, medical director of the public Conde São Januário Hospital.

This statement implies that the pending travel bubble, which would allow visitors from the three jurisdictions in southern China to move between one another while still blocking entry to overseas visitors, may still go ahead.

Hong Kong this week extended its 14-day mandatory quarantine requirements in relation to entrants from Macau, mainland China and Taiwan to at least August 7.

The deadline is being extended each month as Hong Kong works to keep local outbreaks of Covid-19 under control and as the city grapples with a host of other issues, from the controversial national security law to “technical issues” relating to health code implementation.

“It doesn’t imply that our previous negotiations didn’t work out or agreed measures will only be implemented after August 7,” said the medical director, when asked yesterday to comment on the neighboring region’s policy.

“It is only an extension to an already-existing policy.”

Lo gave assurances in the press conference that the extension would not obstruct any negotiations concerning the governments of the two Special Administrative Regions. However, Lo noted that currently there are no special details that he can disclose.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam previously announced that travel bubble plans for Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China had stalled over “technical issues.”

The Hong Kong official had also previously said that she had already spoken with Macau Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng regarding the matter, and that both governments had been working hard to facilitate travel between the two SARs for their residents.

This is the second time that the quarantine measures have been extended.

The preventive measure was first extended until July 7, two weeks later than originally stipulated. AL/LV